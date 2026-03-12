President Tokayev participates in III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies
11:34, 12 March 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is participating in the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
“The III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies is being held in the Palace of Independence with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” a press release from the Akorda reads.
