    President Tokayev participates in III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies

    11:34, 12 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is participating in the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “The III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies is being held in the Palace of Independence with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” a press release from the Akorda reads.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova to discuss the current state and development prospects in the country's healthcare system.

