Kazakh President tasks to step up digital transformation in healthcare

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about key medical and demographic indicators. Alnazarova reported that there has been a steady decrease in overall and infant mortality by 15.3%. Kazakhstan has achieved the World Health Organization’s target indicators for reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25%.

The head of state was presented with information on improving access to medical care, enhancing the work of the primary healthcare system, expanding screening programs, and modernizing maternal and child health services.

As part of efforts to develop oncology services, the Proton Therapy Center has been opened at the new Astana Oncology Center, two new PET/CT centers have been put into operation in Kyzylorda and Aktau, and expert endoscopy centers have been opened across all regions.

The National Scientific Oncology Center and a number of regional facilities have been built.

Special attention during the meeting was given to measures aimed at strengthening financial control within the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI) system, including the automation of monitoring the targeted use of funds and stricter requirements for medical service providers.

To execute the head of state’s instructions, the ministry is carrying out systematic work to form a Unified Digital Healthcare Infrastructure. Work is underway to consolidate fragmented information systems into the E-Densaulyq ecosystem.

The minister reported that over the past two years, investment in the pharmaceutical industry has increased by 2.3 times, while exports of the sector’s products have grown by 1.9 times. Six investment agreements have been concluded for the production of more than 400 types of medicines with a total value of 316.3 billion tenge.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the development of the sector’s human resources potential and social support for medical workers.

In conclusion, the president set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of medical services, strengthening financial discipline in the sector, improving the system of personnel training, accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare, and developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Ministry of Healthcare is steadily introducing artificial intelligence–based solutions to improve diagnostic accuracy, support clinical decision-making and enhance the quality of medical care for the population.