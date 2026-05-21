President Tokayev outlines key development priorities in meeting with Kyzylorda governor

During the meeting, the Kazakh president was briefed on the region’s key macroeconomic indicators for January-April this year, as well as plans for further social and economic development.

Regional governor Yergeshbayev highlighted the region's highly attractive investment climate. To drive economic diversification, 48 investment initiatives worth 1.9 trillion tenge are scheduled over the next three years, with construction kicking off on 14 major projects totaling 1 trillion tenge this year alone.

Following the president’s directives announced during the National Qurultay meeting, Kyzylorda is undergoing a massive infrastructure upgrade. Projects include a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital, a 500-visit polyclinic, a 200-bed perinatal center, a drama theater, and a modern library. Additionally, the Kyzylorda-Aktobe highway expansion is underway, with the Beyneu-Sekseul road construction set to begin soon.

By the end of the year, 10 settlements will be connected to the gas supply system, that will raise the regional gasification rate to 85 percent.

This year, 2,400 apartments will be provided to citizens on the housing waiting list. Additionally, 138 km of roads, streets, and bridges are scheduled for repair, which will bring the share of roads in good condition to 95.5 percent.

The Kazakh president tasked the governor to continue the work on further diversification of the economy, attracting investments, improving the environmental situation, and introducing water-saving technologies in agriculture.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 1.3 trillion tenge in investment had been attracted to Pavlodar region's economy.