KZT 1.3 trillion in investment attracted to Pavlodar region's economy 

President Tokayev was informed that the Pavlodar region achieved positive growth across all key indicators last year.

Governor Assain Baikhanov reported that approximately 1.3 trillion tenge in investment was attracted to the region's economy, representing growth by over 47 percent.

The region ranks among the country's investment leaders.

Industrial output reached KZT 4.1 trillion in 2025. The region accounts for 58% of the country's coal mining, 42% of electricity generation, and 58% of ferroalloy production.

Agricultural gross output increased by 9.6% to KZT 571.4 billion. Among the country's regions, the Pavlodar region ranks first in the use of water-saving irrigation technologies, which has enabled significant harvests of potatoes, sunflowers, and buckwheat.

The Governor also informed the President about the fulfillment of social obligations.

More than 30,000 new jobs were created in the region, along with two urban and three rural schools, and 30 healthcare facilities. This year, two more schools and five major socially significant projects are planned for construction.

By the end of 2025, 100% of the rural population had gained access to clean drinking water.

Public transport has been completely renewed in three cities of the region.

The share of roads in good condition reached 96%, with 621 km of roads and village streets repaired. Paving of access roads to all promising villages in the region is expected to be completed this year.

Assain Baikhanov also reported on the implementation of the President's directives regarding the construction of a new bridge over the River Irtysh, the reconstruction of the airport runway and Shakhter Park, the renewal of the tram fleet, the construction of the GRES-3 Power Plant, and the implementation of the Data Center Valley project.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid particular attention to the development of air connectivity with the city of Ekibastuz, instructing the governor to explore the possibility of opening a new airport.

This project will significantly improve transport accessibility and the region's investment attractiveness, further boosting socio-economic development.

Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed that work on attracting investment, developing social infrastructure, and modernizing the utility infrastructure should be continued.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded state honors to a number of citizens for their significant contributions to the sphere of culture and special merits to the Republic of Kazakhstan.