President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan’s position regarding negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Following a statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Tengrinews.kz correspondent asked the President whether Kazakhstan was ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Astana, and whether such negotiations were underway.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan does not consider itself a mediator in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that both sides are capable of engaging in bilateral dialogue at various levels and reiterated his long-held view that the “Ukrainian crisis” is extremely complex and must not be oversimplified.

The Head of State noted that as military operations continue, a wide range of issues—territorial, historical, national, linguistic, and political—become increasingly intertwined. He stated that the territorial question is currently the most pressing and central, but its resolution at the negotiating table is hardly seen due to accompanying debates on historical topics such as Kyivan Rus, “territorial gifts,” and Ukrainian statehood. These discussions reflect a wide range of opinions, including unconventional and even exotic views.

The Kazakh President said if the leaders of Russia and Ukraine express an intent to come to Kazakhstan, the country will provide all necessary services to ensure successful negotiations.

He also emphasized that high-level meetings require thorough preparation by diplomats and other expert services. Expecting practical results amid ongoing military actions, without a ceasefire and with major disagreements on key agenda items, is, in his words, an unrealistic approach.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan firmly supports the initiation of direct high-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but preliminary work is essential to achieve mutual understanding.

He stressed that while not acting as a mediator, Kazakhstan, if necessary, is ready to provide a venue for talks and meetings at all levels.

As written before, addressing the 80th session of the UNGA, President Tokayev urged diplomacy over force in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond.