International experts express support for Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives

During a meeting with leaders of international environmental and climate organizations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed strategies for implementing vital environmental initiatives across Central Asia. After thanking them for their support of the Regional Ecological Summit, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that their expertise would be instrumental in developing practical solutions for shared challenges.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan prioritizes international cooperation for sustainable development and biodiversity protection. While noting the country's push for global environmental responsibility, the Kazakh president stressed that the new Constitution makes ecological protection a core principle of state policy.

In turn, representatives of international conventions praised Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the high-level organization of the Regional Ecological Summit.

Photo credit: Akorda

Furthermore, they expressed their backing for the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, which aims to foster environmental consciousness, and lauded Kazakhstan’s global efforts in addressing water and climate challenges.

The meeting featured high-level participation from Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen, Secretary-General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Ivonne Higuero, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Astrid Schomaker, as well as United Nations Executive Secretary for the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention Rolph Payet.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu.