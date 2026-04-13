President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General

Taalatbek Masadykov briefed the Head of State on his work plans in his capacity as CSTO Secretary General. The discussions covered a wide range of issues across the organization's key areas of activity, including the ongoing work of its permanent bodies.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward several proposals for the further development of the organization and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO framework.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that the Kazakh President appointed a new ambassador to the Republic of Korea.