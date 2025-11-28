President Tokayev orders to make Kazakhstan digital nation in next three years

President Tokayev spoke on the importance of skillful use of relevant information platforms by governors of rural districts to fully exercise their expanded powers and increase tax revenue.

The Kazakh leader said: “It is impossible to deliver on Digital Kazakhstan without villages and rural districts.” He called on rural governors to actively engage in this process amid the age of AI and total digitalization.

Rural digitalization will promote equitable living standards, everyday lives in rural and urban areas. In this context, the Government should consider this work as a priority. Reliable and timely information from the ground makes it possible to make effective decisions at the center, forms the foundation of a knowledge-based economy, and ensures the fair distribution of resources. To make Kazakhstan a fully digital nation within the next three years is one of the most important tasks of the new stage of development. Our nation’s future place in the world depends on this. Therefore, without exaggeration, this is a matter of survival, said the president .

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes "it is necessary to accelerate technological modernization so as not to end up on the sidelines of progress."

This very week, President Donald Trump announced a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring the unconditional global dominance of the United States in the technological sector. To this end, a unified artificial intelligence platform is being created - essentially a national super-brain that will integrate scientific laboratories, data centers, digital models, and a network of supercomputers. This system is intended to deliver breakthroughs in the development of new technologies and materials across all critically important areas: from semiconductors to robotics, from nuclear energy to biomedicine. This is not a research project, but a comprehensive platform designed to secure the U.S.’s global leadership in this sector. The timeline is extremely tight — less than a year. Therefore, we must also take action. Of course, Kazakhstan does not claim global leadership, but at the same time, we must accelerate technological modernization so as not to end up on the sidelines of progress. Thereisnotimetohesitate, saidTokayev.

Earlier, the Kazakh President said nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan have been elected to office for the first time.