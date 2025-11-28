Nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan elected to office for 1st time - President

The President also reminded that the Majilis is currently considering amendments to the Law “On local public administration and self-government”. The amendments are aimed at expanding akims’ powers in monitoring street trade, improving public spaces, and acquiring specialized equipment.

He noted that the legislation still contains various “vague provisions that, in essence, do not give akims a real opportunity to positively influence the work of local governing bodies.”

“I believe that the powers of rural akims’ duties must be as specific as possible,” the President emphasized and urged deputies to take this into account when discussing amendments to the legislation, as well as the propositions voiced by rural akims at today’s meeting.

The Government and the Civil Service Agency were entrusted with carrying out a detailed analysis of the situation for the purpose of detecting non-core, overlapping and missing powers of akims and submit proposals on their adjustment, elimination or redistribution within a month.

Earlier, in his remarks at the event, President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan's gross agricultural product rose 1.5-fold over six years.