Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Minister of AI and Digital Development

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed him to ensure the further development of the national digital infrastructure, the adoption of artificial intelligence in key sectors of the economy and social spheres, and enhancing the quality of government digital services for citizens and businesses.

The President placed special emphasis on training skilled human resources in the field of AI and digital technologies.

The Head of State emphasized the need to expand international cooperation in high technology and strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a regional digital hub.

The Deputy Prime Minister is tasked with implementing the priority goal set in the President's Address to transform Kazakhstan into a digital state.

Earlier, the Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.