President Tokayev on return of ethnic Kazakhs

“Regarding the kandas, I certainly support their return to their historical homeland. However, issues related to their integration into our society must also be addressed. More than 16,000 kandas arrived in Kazakhstan last year, and only 15% of those of working age have higher education. As a result, many face difficulties adapting to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic realities,” the Head of State said.

He noted that their primary areas of settlement are densely populated districts and villages in the Almaty region, along with the city of Zhanaozen in the Mangistau region.

“This circumstance requires close attention from both central and local authorities, including law enforcement agencies,” Tokayev noted.

Earlier, in the interview, President Tokayev spoke about the strategic role of nuclear energy and critical minerals in Kazakhstan’s long-term development.