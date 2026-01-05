Demand for critical materials to double over the next five years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says

According to the President, the construction of several nuclear power plants has both practical and symbolic significance for the country.

“Building several nuclear power plants is, on the one hand, a correction of a historical absurdity - being a world leader in uranium production and not having built a single nuclear power plant - and, on the other hand, a matter of Kazakhstan’s prestige,” Tokayev said. He emphasized that these projects would also have a lasting impact on human capital development. “We should also remember that through the construction of nuclear power plants we will train a new class of technical intelligentsia, which in turn will change the very essence of our state policy,” the President added.

Tokayev separately highlighted the strategic importance of rare earth metals against the backdrop of rapidly growing global demand.

“Another extremely important issue is rare earth metals. Demand for critical materials will grow over the next five years and will double. This opens a new window of opportunity for Kazakhstan,” he said, noting that the country could become one of the global leaders in terms of rare earth mineral reserves. To strengthen its position in this strategically important area, Kazakhstan is expanding international cooperation. “To enhance our standing in this sector, Kazakhstan has started developing cooperation with the United States, China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, and several European Union countries,” the President concluded.

Answering a question on the place of nuclear energy in his strategic plans, the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan’s transition to a new technological model of economic development is impossible without a reliable energy base. “It is important to understand that without stable power generation, Kazakhstan will not be able to move to a new technological model of the economy. Supercomputers, data centers, and automated industrial complexes require enormous amounts of energy. This is the reality of the new global technological paradigm,” Tokayev said.

The President also drew attention to the growing demand for highly qualified technical specialists, noting that the development of modern energy infrastructure is closely linked to changes in the labor market. “The construction of energy facilities requires skilled personnel. The head of NVIDIA, the world’s largest company with a capitalization of around $4.5 trillion, predicts that ‘blue-collar’ workers - meaning representatives of technical professions - will soon join the ranks of multimillionaires,” he noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in the same interview with the Turkistan newspaper, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan aims to make a technological leap and join the ranks of digital powers, with artificial intelligence seen as a key driver of the country’s future.