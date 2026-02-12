EN
    President Tokayev offers condolences to Canadian PM over school tragedy

    19:00, 12 February 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his deepest condolences to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, following the tragic loss of innocent lives in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Qazinform

    The President of Kazakhstan expressed his solidarity with the people of Canada, conveying words of sincere support to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a mass shooting occurred in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

