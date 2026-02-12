President Tokayev offers condolences to Canadian PM over school tragedy
19:00, 12 February 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his deepest condolences to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, following the tragic loss of innocent lives in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed his solidarity with the people of Canada, conveying words of sincere support to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a mass shooting occurred in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.