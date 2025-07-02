President Tokayev meets with Moldovan FM Mihai Popșoi

During the meeting focused on prospects for developing Kazakh-Moldovan relations, President Tokayev hailed the opening in Kazakhstan an embassy of Moldova as a “crucial milestone” in both nations’ aspirations for greater friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation.

In turn, Mihai Popșoi offered his congratulations to all Kazakhstani diplomats on their professional day, highlighting the key role diplomacy plays in today’s international environment.

The interlocutors also discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation in different sectors, which is of mutual interest to both nations.

In conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings to President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi, who arrived in Astana on his first official visit.