Kazakhstan and Moldova compare notes on pressing regional and global issues

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to Kazakhstan-Moldova relations. In particular, they reviewed priority areas of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction. The sides also exchanged views on the calendar of joint events planned for the current year.

Both parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. The decision by Chișinău to open the Embassy of Moldova in Kazakhstan was welcomed as a tangible confirmation of the shared intent to advance bilateral relations. The parties underlined the historical significance of this milestone, reflecting the growing dynamics of Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that, thanks to the political will of the Heads of State, bilateral interaction has gained new momentum in recent years. “Kazakhstan and Moldova have traditionally maintained close and trusting relations built on mutual respect, which enables us to consistently deepen cooperation across all areas,” he noted.

For his part, Minister Popşoi said that “Moldova is committed to consolidating the bilateral interaction in a long term perspective, counting on the expansion of strong and promising relations for the benefit of both countries’ citizens.”

Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic collaboration. In this regard, the key coordinating role of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was highlighted, with a proposal to convene its next meeting in the near future.

The ministers noted with satisfaction the record 75% increase in bilateral trade turnover in 2024, and agreed on measures to ensure sustained and dynamic growth in this area. Interest was expressed to continue the successful practice of interaction in the sphere of mutual investments on the example of long-term activity of Kazakh “Rompetrol” in Moldova and Moldovan dairy company “JLC Сүт” in Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors agreed to pursue joint efforts to identify new areas of cooperation in agriculture, transport, industrial collaboration, and to explore opportunities in the digital economy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere.

The ministers also “compared the notes” on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation within international organizations. In particular, gratitude was expressed to the Moldovan side for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN General Assembly resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Later the same day, the ministers participated in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Astana.

Recall that official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popșoi is to make an official visit to Kazakhstan on July 1-3, 2025.