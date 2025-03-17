President Tokayev meets with CNNC General Director Shen Yanfeng

President Tokayev briefed Shen Yanfeng about the plans to promote nuclear energy in the country, highlighting the recent decision on creation of a Nuclear Energy Agency to address systemic implementation of the strategic tasks facing the national economy.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the considerable experience the China National Nuclear Corporation boasts, pointing to a leading role of CNNC in nuclear energy in China.

In turn, Shen Yanfeng informed the Kazakh leader about the projects CNNC is implementing in China and abroad.

The meeting also focused on cooperation to explore advanced technologies for peaceful use of nuclear energy as well as training of Kazakhstani specialists.

