President Tokayev meets with Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao

During the meeting, President Tokayev said that the ‘Kazakh-Chinese eternal comprehensive strategic partnership is progressing positively and future-orientated’.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of China’s Chairman Xi Jinping for the second CA-China summit in Astana in June this year will open up new horizons of strategic partnership.

President Tokayev reiterated his support for his Chinese counterpart’s global initiatives aimed at building a just world order based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. The Kazakh leader confirmed Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to the ‘one China’ policy.

In turn, Liu Jianchao highlighted that China regards Kazakhstan as a strategically important partner and attaches priority importance to deepening Kazakh-Chinese eternal comprehensive partnership.

The interlocutors also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade-economic, investment as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.

