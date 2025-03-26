President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to visit Kazakhstan

During her visit to Kazakhstan, the Slovenian President is expected to hold talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in order to focus on the key issues of mutual cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Utmost attention will be paid to the development of business ties. The Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum will also be held on the sidelines of the visit.

Slovenia actively promotes initiatives for ecosystem protection and sustainable development. This visit will be an important step in strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of ecology, economy, and humanitarian initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov had presented his credentials to the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, at a ceremony in November 2024.