Construction of Central Asia’s largest gymnastics center begins in Almaty

The sides discussed cooperation in promoting gymnastics in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the support provided by FIG and AGU to the Kazakh Gymnastics Federation.

He said gymnastics is gaining popularity among children and youth in Kazakhstan.

Currently, three specialized complexes host the national team and international competitions.

Pursuant to the President’s instruction, construction of a unique gymnastics center, the largest one in Central Asia, has started in Almaty.

President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s experience in organizing large-scale sporting events and expressed readiness to debate joint initiatives to develop sports and host major international competitions.

President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe and President of the Asian Gymnastics Union Abdulrahman (AGU) Al-Shathri positively assessed Kazakhstan’s support for both professional and mass sports, highlighting the achievements of Kazakh athletes on the global stage.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan’s chess star Bibisara Assaubayeva moved up two spots to a career-high fifth place in the updated FIDE women's rankings.