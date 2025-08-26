President Tokayev meets Tajik National Assembly Chairman Rustam Emomali,

During the meeting, the Head of State commended the steady progress in bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of the visit for further enhancing Kazakhstan-Tajikistan cooperation.

In turn, Rustam Emomali expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and conveyed greetings from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the Tajik National Assembly Chairman said, Kazakhstan is a reliable strategic partner and ally of Tajikistan. He congratulated the Kazakh leader on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan and noted that both parliaments cooperate in a constructive way for the benefit of the two peoples.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing issues of trade-economic interaction, water sector, and interparliamentary diplomacy.

The interlocutors expressed their satisfaction with the current bilateral relationship that is built on friendship and mutual support.

Following the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Rustam Emomali with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd degree, to mark his contribution to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

