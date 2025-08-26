President Tokayev meets Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin
The meeting focused on the issues of preparation for the upcoming visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People’s Republic of China and his participation in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the "SCO Plus Meeting" in Tianjin, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches priority attention to the deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership with China.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the SCO Summit will be a great success and will mark a new milestone in the Organization’s history, contributing to further development of all-round regional cooperation.
For his part, the Chinese Ambassador said that he would exert every effort to successfully hold the events in Tianjin and Beijing, called to give an additional impetus to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.
The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian interaction of the two countries.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a visit to China on August 30 - September 3 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.