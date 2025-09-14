Kazakh President congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his 70th birthday

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the Pope’s dedicated service, noting that it contributes to bringing nations closer together, fostering interfaith dialogue, and promoting tolerance across societies.

The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Holy See, highlighting the importance of shared values and mutual understanding in global affairs.

