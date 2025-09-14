EN
    Kazakh President congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his 70th birthday

    10:08, 14 September 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his 70th birthday, reports Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the Pope’s dedicated service, noting that it contributes to bringing nations closer together, fostering interfaith dialogue, and promoting tolerance across societies.

    The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Holy See, highlighting the importance of shared values and mutual understanding in global affairs.

    Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Family Day.

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Akorda Presidential Residence Vatican Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
