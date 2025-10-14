EN
    President Tokayev meets Lukoil shareholder Vagit Alekperov

    14:40, 14 October 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Vagit Alekperov, shareholder of Lukoil, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President was informed about the results of the Russian company’s activity in Kazakhstan and the plans for the near future.

    In particular, the Head of State was reported on the implementation of a major international project aimed at the development of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar projects.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Vagit Alekperov on the 30th anniversary of the company’s successful activity in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Russia Oil and Gas Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
