President Tokayev meets Lukoil shareholder Vagit Alekperov

The President was informed about the results of the Russian company’s activity in Kazakhstan and the plans for the near future.

In particular, the Head of State was reported on the implementation of a major international project aimed at the development of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar projects.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Vagit Alekperov on the 30th anniversary of the company’s successful activity in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.