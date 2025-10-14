Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

The sides discussed the progress of implementation of the bilateral agreements reached earlier at the highest level.

The parties also discussed certain aspects of preparation for the Kazakh President’s upcoming state visit to the Russian President in November.

As it was reported, on October 10, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia met in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council. During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would visit Russia on November 12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the visit.