President Tokayev meets Kazakhstanis residing in South Korea
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakhstani citizens currently studying and working in South Korea, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Tokayev briefed his compatriots on the political reforms and socioeconomic changes underway in Kazakhstan, which are aimed at improving the well-being of the population.
The Kazakhstani citizens shared their achievements in education and professional activities with the president, as well as their plans for the future.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the president wished success to the students and all Kazakhstani citizens residing in South Korea.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik had visited a Kazakh ethno-village in Seoul.