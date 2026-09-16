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    President Tokayev meets Kazakhstanis residing in South Korea

    12:50, 16 September 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakhstani citizens currently studying and working in South Korea, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev meets Kazakhstanis residing in South Korea
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, Tokayev briefed his compatriots on the political reforms and socioeconomic changes underway in Kazakhstan, which are aimed at improving the well-being of the population.

    The Kazakhstani citizens shared their achievements in education and professional activities with the president, as well as their plans for the future.

    President Tokayev meets Kazakhstanis residing in South Korea
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the president wished success to the students and all Kazakhstani citizens residing in South Korea.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik had visited a Kazakh ethno-village in Seoul. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence South Korea Kazakhstan and South Korea
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