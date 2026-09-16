President Tokayev meets Kazakhstanis residing in South Korea

During the meeting, Tokayev briefed his compatriots on the political reforms and socioeconomic changes underway in Kazakhstan, which are aimed at improving the well-being of the population.

The Kazakhstani citizens shared their achievements in education and professional activities with the president, as well as their plans for the future.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the conclusion of the meeting, the president wished success to the students and all Kazakhstani citizens residing in South Korea.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik had visited a Kazakh ethno-village in Seoul.