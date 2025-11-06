Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Kazakh students in U.S.
07:04, 6 November 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakh students studying in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State met with compatriots and wished them continued success.
As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.
In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 (Central Asia – US) summit.