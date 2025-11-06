EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Kazakh students in U.S.

    07:04, 6 November 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakh students studying in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State met with compatriots and wished them continued success.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

    In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 (Central Asia – US) summit.

