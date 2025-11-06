Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Kazakh students in U.S.

The Head of State met with compatriots and wished them continued success.

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 (Central Asia – US) summit.