President Tokayev meets Glencore CEO Gary Nagle
15:43, 24 June 2025
The meeting focused on the priority areas of cooperation in local content expansion, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the plans for further implementation of joint projects in mining and energy sectors.
Glencore owns a package of shares of Kazzinc mining company, whose enterprises are located in the East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Ulytau regions.
Earlier, the Kazakh President met Citi Bank’s Chief Client Officer David Livingstone.