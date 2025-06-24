EN
    President Tokayev meets Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

    15:43, 24 June 2025

    The meeting focused on the priority areas of cooperation in local content expansion, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed the plans for further implementation of joint projects in mining and energy sectors.

    Glencore owns a package of shares of Kazzinc mining company, whose enterprises are located in the East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Ulytau regions.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President met Citi Bank’s Chief Client Officer David Livingstone.

     

