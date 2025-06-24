Citi Bank has been Kazakhstan’s time-tested partner for over 30 years – President
15:19, 24 June 2025
Welcoming the Citi Bank’s Chief Client Officer David Livingstone, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Citi had been Kazakhstan’s time-tested partner for more than 30 years, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President pointed out the importance of further participation of the Citi Bank in strategic infrastructure projects.
He also said that the implementation of the Citi's small and medium businesses support projects will contribute to the diversification of Kazakhstan’s real economy.
The Head of State chaired today the 37th session of the Foreign Investors Council.