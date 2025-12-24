President Tokayev makes visit to New Generation School Astana

The 1,320-seat school provides education in two fields: natural sciences and mathematics, as well as social and humanitarian sciences, with intensive study of mathematics and the English language.

Photo credit: Akorda

The school offers three meals a day, as well as an accessible environment for children with special educational needs.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the school was built under the state/business support program, with 40% of financing raised through the Damu fund's lending.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the President toured classrooms, a library, and a sports hall.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State inspected the multifunctional complex Tanym in Astana.