    President Tokayev makes visit to New Generation School Astana

    19:46, 24 December 2025

    As part of a tour of the capital’s facilities, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the private educational facility New Generation School Astana located in Nura district, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.  

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The 1,320-seat school provides education in two fields: natural sciences and mathematics, as well as social and humanitarian sciences, with intensive study of mathematics and the English language.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The school offers three meals a day, as well as an accessible environment for children with special educational needs.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the school was built under the state/business support program, with 40% of financing raised through the Damu fund's lending.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the President toured classrooms, a library, and a sports hall.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State inspected the multifunctional complex Tanym in Astana. 

