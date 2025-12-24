President Tokayev makes visit to New Generation School Astana
As part of a tour of the capital’s facilities, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the private educational facility New Generation School Astana located in Nura district, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The 1,320-seat school provides education in two fields: natural sciences and mathematics, as well as social and humanitarian sciences, with intensive study of mathematics and the English language.
The school offers three meals a day, as well as an accessible environment for children with special educational needs.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the school was built under the state/business support program, with 40% of financing raised through the Damu fund's lending.
During the visit, the President toured classrooms, a library, and a sports hall.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State inspected the multifunctional complex Tanym in Astana.