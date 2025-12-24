Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Tanym multifunctional complex
The Head of State inspected the multifunctional complex Tanym in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State toured classrooms, a choreography hall, a co-working center, a swimming pool equipped with an innovative AI system, a ship-modeling workshop, a theater arts studio, and a sports hall.
The President was informed that the 750-seat center was designed as a space of opportunities for the development of talents, leadership qualities, scientific thinking, and the creative potential of children and youth.
The goal of the project is to provide every child with access to modern education, technology, culture, and sports.
The teaching staff of the complex includes more than 100 qualified specialists.
In a talk with the teachers and students of the center, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of developing children’s and youth creativity. The Head of State wished the children success and a confident path forward.
