U.S. envoy Sergio Gor conveys greetings from Trump to President Tokayev

Sergio Gor confirmed the strategic importance of the Central Asian region in the U.S. foreign policy. The U.S. envoy believes that the upcoming meeting in Washington will take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The talks discussed the potential for mutually-beneficial partnership in energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transport and logistics.

In addition, the interlocutors had an exchange of views on ongoing regional and global issues.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in the Akorda Residence.