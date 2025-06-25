President Tokayev lands in Aktobe region
12:12, 25 June 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The press service said that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the international youth military-patriotic gathering Aibyn.
