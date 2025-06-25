EN
    President Tokayev lands in Aktobe region

    12:12, 25 June 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The press service said that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the international youth military-patriotic gathering Aibyn.

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Slovenian counterpart President Nataša Pirc Musar on the Statehood Day. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Aktobe region
