Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Slovenia
09:20, 25 June 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Slovenian counterpart President Nataša Pirc Musar on the Statehood Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev noted the progressive expansion of political dialogue and economic cooperation between Astana and Ljubljana.
I highly access the outcomes of your official visit to Kazakhstan this spring. I’m convinced that the agreements reached will take the multifaceted Kazakh-Slovenian relations to a quality new level, said the Kazakh President.
