    President Tokayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan visit Astana International Financial Center

    19:02, 27 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan visited today the Astana International Financial Center as part of the latter’s official visit to the Central Asian nation, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, Renat Bekturov, Governor of the AIFC, informed the distinguished guests about the results and specifics of the work of the AIFC Court, International Arbitration Center, Astana Financial Services Authority, Astana International Exchange as well as the AIFC Corporate Museum of Trust.

    It was highlighted that since its inception, the AIFC has attracted 17 billion US dollars worth of investments and registered over 4,200 companies from 85 countries.

    Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Jordan Kazakhstan and Jordan Astana International Financial Centre
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
