President Tokayev, King Abdullah II of Jordan visit Astana International Financial Center

During the visit, Renat Bekturov, Governor of the AIFC, informed the distinguished guests about the results and specifics of the work of the AIFC Court, International Arbitration Center, Astana Financial Services Authority, Astana International Exchange as well as the AIFC Corporate Museum of Trust.

It was highlighted that since its inception, the AIFC has attracted 17 billion US dollars worth of investments and registered over 4,200 companies from 85 countries.

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana.