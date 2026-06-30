President Tokayev: Kazakhstan opening Central Asia’s first AI university this year

Speaking at a joint session of the parliament’s both chambers on Tuesday, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is shaping its digital sovereignty and strengthening its position as a high-tech hub of the New Silk Road.

The Kazakh leader added that qualified personnel are crucial to the development of digital infrastructure.

The most powerful computers and advanced data centers without specialists are a massive waste of financial resources. Therefore, we are starting to train the architects and developers of the future right from the school bench, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev said that two next-generation innovative schools have already opened on the basis of Alem.ai. In addition, the first specialized artificial intelligence university in Central Asia will begin its operations in the upcoming academic year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that digital transformation covers all levels of public administration. According to him, tens of thousands of civil servants - from heads of central government agencies to regional governors - have already participated in specialized educational programs.

The Kazakh president also called for the need to change approaches to public administration.

We must fundamentally overhaul the very logic and philosophy of public administration, making a decisive transition from traditional bureaucracy to a highly efficient 'Government as a platform' (GovTech) service paradigm, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The ultimate goal is to build a modern digital state capable of effectively defending national interests and providing high-quality public services to citizens, he added.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan must introduce artificial intelligence into every key branch of the economy and improve the quality of public administration.