Mass cleanup in Shymkent removes 172 tons of waste
A large-scale cleanup event as part of the Taza (Clean) Qazaqstan campaign took place in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the city’s Department of Internal Policy and Youth Affairs.
A total of 3,755 people participated, with 136 units of specialized equipment deployed. Altogether, 172 tons of waste were removed from the city.
Results by district:
- Abai district — 445 people, 16 units of equipment, 28 tons
- Al-Farabi district — 499 people, 30 units of equipment, 41.7 tons
- Enbekshi district — 1,532 people, 33 units of equipment, 15.7 tons
- Karatau district — 704 people, 25 units of equipment, 42.1 tons
- Turan district — 575 people, 32 units of equipment, 44.5 tons
Participants cleaned streets and courtyards, trimmed dry branches and shrubs, mowed grass, whitewashed trees, and carried out landscaping and greening activities.
Many residents of Shymkent said that participating in the event was not only a way to help keep the city clean but also an opportunity to feel a sense of community.
“We came as a whole family, and it was important for the children to see that cleanliness starts with each of us,” said a resident of Karatau district.
“When you work alongside students, doctors, teachers, and neighbors — you realize that this common cause unites us,” added one of the participants.
The Taza Qazaqstan campaign is part of the Comprehensive Plan for implementing the eponymous state program in Shymkent until 2029. Its goal is to maintain cleanliness, improve the ecological situation, and foster environmental awareness among residents.
As reported earlier, the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign has united around nine million people, engaging them in 874 activities across the country, since its inception.