Mass cleanup in Shymkent removes 172 tons of waste

A total of 3,755 people participated, with 136 units of specialized equipment deployed. Altogether, 172 tons of waste were removed from the city.

Photo credit: the Department of Internal Policy and Youth Affairs of Shymkent

Results by district:

Abai district — 445 people, 16 units of equipment, 28 tons

Al-Farabi district — 499 people, 30 units of equipment, 41.7 tons

Enbekshi district — 1,532 people, 33 units of equipment, 15.7 tons

Karatau district — 704 people, 25 units of equipment, 42.1 tons

Turan district — 575 people, 32 units of equipment, 44.5 tons

Participants cleaned streets and courtyards, trimmed dry branches and shrubs, mowed grass, whitewashed trees, and carried out landscaping and greening activities.

Photo credit: the Department of Internal Policy and Youth Affairs of Shymkent

Many residents of Shymkent said that participating in the event was not only a way to help keep the city clean but also an opportunity to feel a sense of community.

“We came as a whole family, and it was important for the children to see that cleanliness starts with each of us,” said a resident of Karatau district.

Photo credit: the Department of Internal Policy and Youth Affairs of Shymkent

“When you work alongside students, doctors, teachers, and neighbors — you realize that this common cause unites us,” added one of the participants.

The Taza Qazaqstan campaign is part of the Comprehensive Plan for implementing the eponymous state program in Shymkent until 2029. Its goal is to maintain cleanliness, improve the ecological situation, and foster environmental awareness among residents.

As reported earlier, the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign has united around nine million people, engaging them in 874 activities across the country, since its inception.