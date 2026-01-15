President Tokayev: Interethnic accord – one of major priorities of state policy

President – Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the Association’s efforts to further strengthen Kazakhstan’s national identity, people's unity, and foster the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of love for the Motherland.

Sergey Ponomaryov reported to the President about the engagement of Slavic organizations in the promotion of state language as a consolidating factor, and about the Association’s plans for 2026 concerning the implementation of the 2030 Concept for Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Development titled Unity in Diversity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that inter-ethnic accord and people’s unity remain one of the main areas of state policy. According to him, fairness and equality of opportunities for all citizens is a key principle of Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

In this context, the activities of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and its member organizations, as before, will focus on the promotion of consolidating values among the representatives of all ethnic groups, based on Kazakhstani patriotism.

We also reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to approve the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as Unity in Diversity.