President Tokayev instructs to attract investors in geological exploration

During the meeting on Wednesday afternoon, President Tokayev was briefed about the current state of the country’s fuel and energy industry, the implementation of key projects and development plans.

According to the press service of Akorda, the Kazakh President was informed about the stable operation of the oil refineries with total refining capacity of 17.6 million tons for 2025. Akkenzhenov also reported on the 2040 Oil Refining Industry Development Concept that is under development.

According to the Kazakh Energy Minister, construction of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent main pipeline and Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline is underway. President Tokayev was briefed about plans to commission over 26GW of new generating capacity by 2030 to meet the growing domestic demand.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of instructions aimed for continued development of the fuel and energy industry. The Head of State stressed the importance of timely and quality implementation of the infrastructure projects planned in oil and gas, petrochemical and electricity sectors.

President Tokayev highlighted the country’s energy security and sustainable energy supply as well as instructed to take comprehensive steps towards improving the investment climate and attracting strategic partners in geological exploration.

Earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had received Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev.