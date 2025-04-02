Kazakh President sets specific tasks for Industry Ministry

The latter reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities in 2024 and plans for the period ahead.

According to the Minister, the industry saw the highest growth in capital investments and exports of processed goods.

He also reported on the work in the sphere of geology and digitalization, highlighting that the integrated subsoil use platform was launched and that town planning projects were digitized.

Following the meeting, the President set priority tasks such as developing the integrated register of domestic manufacturers and speeding up the attraction of investors, ensuring the planned housing construction, providing the population with water supply, and digitizing processes in the sphere of construction and utilities.

The Head of State stressed the need to strictly monitor the support of domestic goods producers.