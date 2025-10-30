President Tokayev inspects new UEFA-standard stadium

Construction of the stadium was completed in October 2025. The new sports complex meets the UEFA Category 4 Standard.

The Head of State was informed that the arena is expected to host both international competitions and cultural events.

The sports complex will also include facilities for boxing, wrestling, gymnastics, weightlifting, and other sports.

During the visit, the President spoke with players of Football Club Kaysar.

"Kaysar is one of the first clubs in our country which have passed into private ownership. Plans are underway to build a football academy. I believe the club has a very bright future. I wish you all success," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President concluded the event by signing a football.

Earlier, the Head of State toured a new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda.