EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State tours new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda

    18:05, 30 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a new combined heat and power plant in Kyzylorda, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Thermal power plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The new power plant was constructed under the President's instructions to meet the growing needs of the population and economy in southern regions.

    Head of State tours new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It produces 240 megawatts of electricity and 277 gigacalories of heat.

    The project cost 215 billion tenge. Turkish company Aksa Energy fully funded the construction.

    Head of State tours new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The main units are now completely assembled and installed. They include two gas turbine units (176 MW each), a 95 MW steam turbine, two steam boilers (120 tons per hour), and four hot water boilers (150 gigacalories per hour).

    Head of State tours new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Kazakh President visited the Kyzylorda-Nan food factory.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kyzylorda region Energy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All