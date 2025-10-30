Head of State tours new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda

The new power plant was constructed under the President's instructions to meet the growing needs of the population and economy in southern regions.

It produces 240 megawatts of electricity and 277 gigacalories of heat.

The project cost 215 billion tenge. Turkish company Aksa Energy fully funded the construction.

The main units are now completely assembled and installed. They include two gas turbine units (176 MW each), a 95 MW steam turbine, two steam boilers (120 tons per hour), and four hot water boilers (150 gigacalories per hour).

Earlier, the Kazakh President visited the Kyzylorda-Nan food factory.