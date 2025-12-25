President Tokayev inspects heart rhythm clinic in Taraz
20:11, 25 December 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday visited the only medical facility in the region that specializes in the surgical treatment of heart rhythm disorders using radiofrequency and cryoablation techniques, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Akorda press service.
According to information provided to the Head of State, the clinic offers a full range of cardiology and cardiac surgery services, including high-tech medical interventions.
The 2.5 billion facility is designed to handle up to 150 patient visits per shift and includes an inpatient unit with 47 beds.
