EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz

    19:38, 25 December 2025

    As part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday familiarized with the activity of the specialized military boarding school in Taraz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State toured classrooms and a sports hall.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President was briefed that the 180 children attend and reside in the facility. The school provides education, free meals, and accommodation for children in years 7-11.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda

    One of the school’s key objectives is military-patriotic education aimed at preparing future defenders of the homeland. Cadets take part in extracurricular clubs focused on robotics, drone operation, and artificial intelligence.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Future servicemen undergo intensive English-language training. During his conversation with the students, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the state places special emphasis on the development of the military education system. The President also observed cadets’ tactical training sessions.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State wished the cadets of the military boarding school continued success. The cadets demonstrated a drone model that they had designed themselves.

    In conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the school with a portrait of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly and a domestically produced school bus.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Zhambyl region's citizens with state awards. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Zhambyl region Taraz Education
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All