Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz

The Head of State toured classrooms and a sports hall.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President was briefed that the 180 children attend and reside in the facility. The school provides education, free meals, and accommodation for children in years 7-11.

Photo credit: Akorda

One of the school’s key objectives is military-patriotic education aimed at preparing future defenders of the homeland. Cadets take part in extracurricular clubs focused on robotics, drone operation, and artificial intelligence.

Photo credit: Akorda

Future servicemen undergo intensive English-language training. During his conversation with the students, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the state places special emphasis on the development of the military education system. The President also observed cadets’ tactical training sessions.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State wished the cadets of the military boarding school continued success. The cadets demonstrated a drone model that they had designed themselves.

In conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the school with a portrait of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly and a domestically produced school bus.

