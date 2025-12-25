Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits specialized military boarding school in Taraz
As part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday familiarized with the activity of the specialized military boarding school in Taraz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State toured classrooms and a sports hall.
The President was briefed that the 180 children attend and reside in the facility. The school provides education, free meals, and accommodation for children in years 7-11.
One of the school’s key objectives is military-patriotic education aimed at preparing future defenders of the homeland. Cadets take part in extracurricular clubs focused on robotics, drone operation, and artificial intelligence.
Future servicemen undergo intensive English-language training. During his conversation with the students, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the state places special emphasis on the development of the military education system. The President also observed cadets’ tactical training sessions.
The Head of State wished the cadets of the military boarding school continued success. The cadets demonstrated a drone model that they had designed themselves.
In conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the school with a portrait of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly and a domestically produced school bus.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Zhambyl region's citizens with state awards.