    President Tokayev inspects CHPP-3 first stage in Astana

    17:53, 9 July 2025

    Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek briefed on Wednesday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the development of the capital city’s energy infrastructure, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The city’s thermal power generation rose 30% thanks to the commissioning of the first stage of CHPP-3, two gas-fired thermal power stations Turan and Southeast, harnessing additional thermal energy of 1,100 Gcal/hour.

    The second stage of the Turan station is set to complete this year. The country is also to continue the construction of the Telmana gas-fired thermal power station, begin the CHPP-2 expansion as well as launch the design process for the gas-fired thermal power station Southeast. The projects’ implementation is expected to meet the demand for thermal power till 2035.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also introduced to a plan for building a combined cycle gas turbine power plant as part of the second stage of CHPP-3.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was informed that CHPP-3 runs on natural gas with a maximum power capacity of 440 Gcal/hour, enabling to cover the thermal power demand in the southwestern part of the city. Works are ongoing to ensure the first stage of CHPP-3 is provided with backup fuel sources.

    The President drew attention to the importance of further promoting the energy infrastructure of the capital city.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan believes that water security has become a key to the country’s sustainable development. 

