    President Tokayev inks decree on Anti-Corruption Agency’s merger with National Security Committee

    16:49, 30 June 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a decree on measures to further improve the system of public administration, providing for the Anti-Corruption Agency’s merger into the National Security Committee, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to the decree, the Anti-Corruption Agency was renamed and reorganized as the Anti-Corruption Service, which will operate under the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The decree provides for the transfer of the functions and powers of the restructured Anti-Corruption Agency relating to combat against corruption, formation and implementation of an anti-corruption policy, coordination in the field of anti-corruption, minimization of causes and conditions leading to corruption offenses as well as building an anti-corruption culture to the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs.

    As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked a number of laws on Monday. 

