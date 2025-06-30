President Tokayev inks decree on Anti-Corruption Agency’s merger with National Security Committee

According to the decree, the Anti-Corruption Agency was renamed and reorganized as the Anti-Corruption Service, which will operate under the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

The decree provides for the transfer of the functions and powers of the restructured Anti-Corruption Agency relating to combat against corruption, formation and implementation of an anti-corruption policy, coordination in the field of anti-corruption, minimization of causes and conditions leading to corruption offenses as well as building an anti-corruption culture to the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs.

As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked a number of laws on Monday.