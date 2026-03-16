President Tokayev inks decree for 2026 military conscription and discharge

In accordance with Subparagraph 11) of Clause 2 of Article 5 of the Law "On defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and Article 31 of the Law "On military service and the status of military personnel," I HEREBY DECREE:

To discharge and transfer military personnel, who have completed their prescribed term of active service, to the reserve from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March–June and September–December 2026. To conscript male citizens between the ages of 18 and 27, who are not entitled to a deferment or exemption, for active military service in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March–June and September–December 2026. Local executive bodies are directed to organize and ensure the military conscription process in March–June and September–December 2026 through the respective local military administration offices. The Government, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan are directed to organize the financial and material support for the deployment of citizens conscripted into the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Response, the National Security Committee, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as for the discharge of personnel who have completed their required terms of service. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its first official publication.

As Qazinform previously reported, the Head of State ordered the Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness in Kazakhstan's army.