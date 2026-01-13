Tokayev orders Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in Kazakhstan's army

President – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was reported about the ministry’s activities in 2025.

Dauren Kossanov briefed the President about combat readiness of the army and the progress in implementation of the Armed Forces development priorities. He also reported on the measures aimed at introduction of digital technologies, military-patriotic activities, and military infrastructure improvement.

The minister also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s directives related to ensuring discipline and order within the Armed Forces

Following the meeting, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief entrusted the minister with maintaining the army’s combat readiness, strengthening military discipline, and upholding law and order.