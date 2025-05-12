President Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Akorda

The Guard of Honor lined up at Akorda in honor of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the two nations’ anthems were performed.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for negotiations.

During the negotiations, it is expected that key issues of bilateral agenda as well as prospects for deepening political, economic and investment cooperation will be in the spotlight.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, a number of bilateral documents aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE are set to be signed.

Earlier it was reported that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.