EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Akorda

    11:37, 12 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    President Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Guard of Honor lined up at Akorda in honor of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the two nations’ anthems were performed.

    President Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for negotiations.

    During the negotiations, it is expected that key issues of bilateral agenda as well as prospects for deepening political, economic and investment cooperation will be in the spotlight.

    President Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, a number of bilateral documents aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE are set to be signed.

    Earlier it was reported that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan UAE Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All