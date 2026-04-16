President Tokayev honors legendary singer Farrukh Zakirov with Dostyq Order

The Head of State congratulated the People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Farrukh Zakirov, on his 80th birthday.

"Owing to your natural talent, inexhaustible energy, and rare diligence, you have earned the sincere admiration of millions of fans of your work around the world. Your art has united people of various generations and nations for many years. In Kazakhstan, you are admired for your unique voice and the famous songs performed by the legendary ensemble Yalla, which became a cultural phenomenon of the entire era," the telegram reads.

For his great contribution to the development of culture and musical art, as well as the strengthening of friendly relations between the nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Farrukh Zakirov the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), II Degree.

Earlier, Mongolian Ambassador Dorj Bayarkhuu was awarded the Order of Dostyq.