President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau

Speaking to law enforcement officers, the Head of State highlighted their contribution to stability and security in the country.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev pointed to their tireless efforts in building a Just Kazakhstan and promoting law and order within the society.

By presidential order, a group of officers and sergeants were awarded the Order of Aibyn, 2nd degree, as well as medals for bravery and military valor.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on Mangistau region’s social and economic development.