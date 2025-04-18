President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau
20:38, 18 April 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with law enforcement officers as part of his working visit to Mangistau region, Akorda reports.
Speaking to law enforcement officers, the Head of State highlighted their contribution to stability and security in the country.
President Tokayev pointed to their tireless efforts in building a Just Kazakhstan and promoting law and order within the society.
By presidential order, a group of officers and sergeants were awarded the Order of Aibyn, 2nd degree, as well as medals for bravery and military valor.
