    President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau

    20:38, 18 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with law enforcement officers as part of his working visit to Mangistau region, Akorda reports.

    President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Speaking to law enforcement officers, the Head of State highlighted their contribution to stability and security in the country.

    President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev pointed to their tireless efforts in building a Just Kazakhstan and promoting law and order within the society.

    By presidential order, a group of officers and sergeants were awarded the Order of Aibyn, 2nd degree, as well as medals for bravery and military valor.

    President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on Mangistau region’s social and economic development.

    President Tokayev honors law enforcement officers in Mangistau
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

